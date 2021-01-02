Meeting to debate significant issues: KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Senior BJP leader and district in-charge minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday said that the BJP State Executive is meeting in Shivamogga city after a gap of 25 years and it will discuss crucial issues. He said that when the state executive met in Belagavi three months ago, it decided on anti-cow slaughter and Love Jihad bills. Similarly, the Shivamogga conclave too will take some important decisions, he added.

The meeting will be held on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, state party Nalin Kumar Kateel will meet with state general secretaries, district presidents, office-bearers, organising secretaries and leaders of Gram Swaraj teams at a private hotel in the city. Later in the evening, core committee meeting will be held where Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, DCM Govinda Karajol, state in-charge Arun Singh and co-in-charge DK Aruna will take part, he said.

A documentary on how the BJP has travelled in country’s politics from Jana Sangha days will be screened after its inauguration by Kateel, he added.On Sunday, Yediyurappa and Kateel will be felicitated for passing the anti-cow slaughter Act. Later, Yediyurappa will inaugurate a special meeting, which will be presided over by Kateel. It will be attended by Arun Singh, DK Aruna, national general secretary C T Ravi, central ministers Pralhad Joshi and DV Sadananda Gowda, state ministers, core committee members, state morcha presidents, general secretaries, various prakoshtha conveners and other elected representatives from all districts will take part.