New Chief Secretary told to speed up Smart City projects in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday urged bureaucrats to soon complete pending development works under the Smart City project in Bengaluru. He admitted that Covid had hit the pace and asked officials to hasten the works now that the pandemic is on the wane. He was holding a meeting with new Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, who called on him after taking charge, secretaries and principal secretaries of various departments, and top officials of BBMP, BESCOM and other agencies.

He told the officials that the cause for the delay should be identified and addressed. He asked department heads to prepare a blueprint and chalk out the financial requirements, which can be taken up during the next budget, which is just a couple of months away.

The Chief Minister’s Office is now expected to swing into action and monitor pending civic works to ensure that they are completed within deadlines. There have been many complaints about indiscriminate road digging and thick clouds of dust across Bengaluru. Yediyurappa also holds the City Development Portfolio.