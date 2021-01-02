Security deployed around Kannada flag

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amid demands from pro-Maharashtra groups for the removal of a Kannada flag and flagpole raised by Kannada organisations in front of the Belagavi City Corporation office, the local administration has taken steps to ensure protection of the flag. Last week, a group of Kannada organisations erected the flag and flagpole in front of the city corporation, which is being opposed by pro-Maharashtra groups. A Marathi flag (saffron flag), hoisted by Marathi groups, used to fly in front of the building for several decades, ever since the reorganisation of states.

Despite the struggle for over decades, Kannada groups had not been able to remove the saffron flag. The government, however, shifted the City Corporation to a new building a few years ago and ensured that nobody hoisted a flag on top of the building.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, several Kannada organisations hoisted the Kannada flag a few days ago under the leadership of Kannada leader Shrinivas Talukar.The pro-Marathi groups, led by Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti, had set December 31 as the deadline for removing the Kannada flag and had presented several memorandums to the deputy commissioner and police commissioner.

The leaders had threatened to replace the Kannada flag with a Marathi flag if the government did not act immediately.To avoid any controversy, the local administration has put up a barricade and stationed policemen around the flagpole.