Yediyurappa facing threat to his post: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Friday mocked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for claiming that he will complete his remaining term of two years and five months. Shivakumar criticised the CM, saying that the claim itself is an indication that Yediyurappa is facing a threat. “There was no need for the chief minister to make such a statement,” he added.

“BJP legislators, including MLA Basanagouda Yatnal, have been saying that there will be a new leader after January 15. The chief minister is trying to pacify himself, saying that he will remain in the post,” he said, responding to a question on Yediyurappa’s assertion.

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar speaks

to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday

Shivakumar said that he is satisfied with Congress party’s performance in Gram Panchayat elections. “Despite pressure and use of money and muscle power by the ruling party, Congressmen worked efficiently and achieved good results for the party that is in the opposition,” he added. Shivakumar said that he will tour the state from January 5 to 18. “2021 will be the ‘Year of organisation’ and ‘Year of toil for the Congress’,” he added.

Hitting out at the government for its “failure” in containing the UK variant of coronavirus, Shivakumar wanted to know why travellers were not checked at the airport itself. “It is basic common sense. It is the administration’s failure,” he said.

He blamed the Central and state governments for the spread of the virus and alleged that they failed in implementing control measures at early stages.