Belagavi Kannada flag row: HDK weighs in

A befitting lesson should be taught to those who dare to warn Kannagidas in Karnataka,” Kumaraswamy said.

Published: 03rd January 2021 05:29 AM

The state government should send a clear message that Kannadigas are supreme in Karnataka, says JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has demanded strict action against those who oppose hoisting of the Kannada flag in Belagavi and has said that the government should send a clear message that Kannadigas are supreme in Karnataka.

Posting a series of tweets on Saturday, Kumaraswamy said, “I have observed the incidents that took place after Kannada activists hoisting the Kannada flag in front of Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) on December 28. Facing problems for hoisting our flag on our land, guarding it, requesting officials not to remove the flag are all an insult to the self-esteem of Kannadigas.”

“There were also attempts to set fire to a shop owned by Srinivas Talakar, a Kannada activist who hoisted the flag. There have been attacks on those who fight for the flag in Karnataka and there is no protection for them. This raises questions on the commitment of the government towards the state and language,” he tweeted. “Action should have been initiated against Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) for stating that the flag, a symbol of the oneness of Kannadigas, should be removed before December 31.

Now, there have been attempts to attack Kannada activists. A befitting lesson should be taught to those who dare to warn Kannagidas in Karnataka,” Kumaraswamy said. Meanwhile, the MES activists, on Saturday, demanded that the district administration remove the Kannada flag. In a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, they termed the hoisting of the flag as ‘unscientific’.

Quoting a High Court order, they claimed, “Unauthorised flags cannot be unfurled in front of any government offices. Therefore, the Belagavi DC should take necessary measures to remove the yellow and red flag.” They alleged that a few Kannada activists, at the behest of some local leaders, installed the pole with the Kannada flag in front of BCC for publicity. “Challenging it, we warned of erecting a saffron flag (Maratha flag) beside the yellow-red flag. However, abiding by the instructions of the district administration, we are maintaining silence,” they claimed.

