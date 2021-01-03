Businesses in Karnataka can now operate 24x7

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big move intended at generating more employment and increasing revenue, the State Government has decided to allow shops and commercial establishments, which have a staff strength of 10 or more people, to operate 24 hours on all days of the year.

The final notification was issued by the Labour Department on Saturday. Last year, the department has issued the preliminary notification proposing permission to allow businesses to operate 24x7 and had invited objections. Now, a final notification has been issued and businesses can operate 24 hours, once it is published in the Official Gazette, which is expected to happen within a few days.

The order will be in effect for three years. “This has been done to generate more jobs and to increase revenue. It has come amid the economic slowdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic and the move is expected to boost the economy,” a senior official of the department said.

So far, businesses that are required to operate round the clock needed separate permission from the Labour department. “With this modification, all businesses, by default, can operate 24 hours without additional permissions.

This is another step towards making the state more business-friendly and increasing ease of doing business,” the official said, adding that the local administration in cities and districts used to fix the timings for businesses. The notification states that the government “permits all shops and commercial establishments in the state, employing ten or more persons, to be open on 24x7 basis on all days of the year”.

Women employees can work beyond 8 pm, but with riders

But this comes with several conditions — the employer should appoint additional staff to allow every employee to avail one day holiday in a week on a rotation basis. “The details of every employee shall be exhibited by the employer at a conspicuous place in the shop or commercial establishment. Every employer shall exhibit details of the employees who are on holiday/leave on daily basis.

The wages, including overtime wages of the employees, shall be credited to their savings bank account as prescribed under the Payments of wages Act, 1963,” the notification states. “An employer shall not require or allow any person employed to work therein for more than eight hours in any day and forty-eight hours in any week. The period of work, including overtime, shall not exceed 10 hours in any day and fifty hours in a period of three continuing months.

If employees are found working on any holiday or after normal duty hours without proper indent of overtime, penal action shall be initiated against the employer/ manager,” the notification says. Though women employees are allowed to work beyond 8 pm on any day in normal circumstances, an employer after obtaining written consent from a women employee, may allow her to work between 8 pm and 6 am, subject to providing adequate protection.

Transport arrangements should also be provided to woman employees working in shifts and a notice must be exhibited at the main entrance of the establishment indicating the availability of the transport. The employer should also constitute an internal complaints committee against sexual harassment of women and the commi t tee should be operative. Besides, the notification also states that the employees should be provided with a restroom, washroom, safety lockers and other basic amenities.