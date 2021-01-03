STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress to stage protest against state government, BBMP on Sunday

The Congress plans to stage a protest against the maladministration of the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress plans to stage a protest against the maladministration of the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday. The protest has been organised by Bengaluru’s Central, South, and North committees of the party and will be led by former minister and MLA Ramalinga Reddy.

The agitators plan a ‘BBMP Chalo’ from Mysuru Bank Circle, and senior leaders of the party are expected to take part in the protest. Organisers said that the protest is against the tax policy of the BBMP and the maladministration of the State Government.

The demand of the protesters includes providing details of the funds granted for the Corridor-12 project under Bengaluru Mission-2022, giving tax exemption to property owners on the lines of Hyderabad, withdrawing garbage cess, land transport cess, releasing the pending Rs 3,000 crore to BBMP contractors for the last two years, withdrawing hefting charges for construction plan sanctions, maintenance of Indira Canteens, preventing accidents by filling potholes, maintenance of public toilets and making Bengaluru a garbage-free and plastic-free city.

Bengaluru: Former MLA K N Rajanna called on KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Saturday. Rajanna, who had identified himself with the ‘rebel camp’, and caused much trouble to the coalition candidate in the previous Parliamentary election, is now the president of the Karnataka State Cooperative Apex Bank. Rajanna had caused much embarrassment to the party in the 2019 election by openly going against JDS candidate H D Deve Gowda, who had contested from Tumakuru, and was closely identified with former MP Mudduhanume Gowda. When the then sitting Tumakuru MP Mudduhanume Gowda was denied a ticket to contest, Rajanna had identified himself with a section affiliated to the former. 

