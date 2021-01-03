Govt making efforts to help farmers double their income: CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While farmers have been protesting in different places against the Centre’s the Farm Bills, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the state government was working to double farmers’ income as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the Horticulture Mela on the Bagalkot University of Horticulture campus on Saturday, he said the government will introduce new technological inputs in the fields of processing, storage and packaging of horticulture products in collaboration with Central Food Technological Research Institute and the Indian Institute of Horticulture. He added that the government would take all necessary steps to consider horticulture as an industry.