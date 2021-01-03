STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Save for teething troubles, mock Covid vaccine drive smooth in Karnataka

The Centre will issue guidelines on administering the vaccine for other sections of society in stages and the state will implement it, he added.

A health worker administers a shot as part of the dry run for the vaccination rollout in Mysuru on Saturday. The exercise was held in five districts | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The dry run for the vaccination rollout across five districts of Karnataka more or less went off “smoothly” with some glitches related to internet connectivity, beneficiaries not turning up as they were unwell, and not reporting to vaccination site.  

According to Medical Education and Health minister Dr K Sudhakar, the exercise was conducted smoothly as per protocol at three sites each in Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Belagavi districts. Around 100 vaccinators and 375 beneficiaries were part of the dry run, officials said. Sudhakar explained that the vaccine rollout is expected to start this month itself and it will be given for free of cost initially to one crore health workers.

The Centre will issue guidelines on administering the vaccine for other sections of society in stages and the state will implement it, he added. While some vaccination sites in Mysuru district faced internet glitches, hampering real-time uploading of data on the Co-WIN software. Some primary health centres in Bengaluru Urban started the mock drill late. At the Vidyapeetha PHC in Bengaluru, only a few beneficiaries turned up as many were unwell. 

