Three from Karnataka get PM’s award for best houses under govt scheme

By Express News Service

CHALLAKERE: It was a proud moment for three beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana, from the state, when they were awarded for the best construction of houses at a virtual ceremony on Friday. The three beneficiaries — B C Pankaja from Challakere in Chitradurga district, Shakuntala from Tawargera in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district and Rachamma from Chamarajanagar — were given the award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through video conference, for best practices in construction of houses under the housing programme for the year 2019.

The awards were announced on December 26. The house constructed by Pankaja found special mention as it has been constructed as per the directions and technical expertise provided by engineers of the housing section of the Challakere city municipality. The house was sanctioned for Pankaja in 2017-18 and construction was started immediately. P Palaiah, who is now the commissioner of the Challakere city municipal council, was the housing officer then and guided her for taking up construction.

Pankaja said she received central funds of Rs 1.50 lakh and the state government’s share of Rs 1.20 lakh. She also pooled in her savings for construction of the house and says she is now respectfully living in her own house. “Eligible people should make best use of the programme and construct a decent house for themselves to live with dignity”, she felt.

Chitradurga city municipal council commissioner J T Hanuantharaju, who was then administrator of the Challakere CMC, said that based on the directives of the officials, Pankaja took up the construction of the house and made good use of the funds. He also expressed happiness over a beneficiary from the city where he worked getting the award.