Union minister Sadananda Gowda collapses in Karnataka's Chitradurga, hospitalised

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Union minister of Chemicals and fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda collapsed at Naveen hotel in Chitradurga city when he was getting down from his car for lunch on Sunday.

Gowda, who was on his way back to Bengaluru, after attending BJP's state executive committee meeting at Shimoga was about to take a short break at Chitradurga, where he fell ill.

He was immediately was shifted to Basaveshwara hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Family sources said that Gowda would be shifted to Bangalore hospital for treatment. Police have made zero traffic for the movement of Gowda's ambulance.



