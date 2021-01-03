STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yediyurappa to speak to Arun Singh on Cabinet

Published: 03rd January 2021 05:22 AM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Saturday that he would hold talks on the cabinet expansion with BJP national General Secretary in-charge of the state Arun Singh. Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said, “Arun Singh has come, I will discuss with him.”  He was responding to a question on the issue.

Yediyurappa later met Singh, who arrived in Bengaluru, ahead of their travel to Shivamogga. Singh is on a visit to the state to participate in a special meeting of the state BJP and also its core committee in Shivamogga on Saturday and Sunday. Yediyurappa will be part of these meetings.

There has been talk within the state BJP that the expansion or reshuffle is likely this month. Yediyurappa has been waiting for some time now to carry out the cabinet exercise. But he was asked by BJP national president J P Nadda during their meeting in New Delhi on November 18, to wait for the clearance from the central leadership.

This exercise is expected to be a tightrope walk for the CM, considering that there are too many aspirants –-  from the party old guard to Congress-JD(S) rebels, who are now BJP legislators. The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant.

Ruling out leadership change, Yediyurappa earlier this week had asserted that he would remain in the post and complete the term, and that there was no confusion regarding this within the ruling BJP. Arun Singh had also made a similar statement in December saying there was no question of change of leadership.

