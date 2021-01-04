Campuses await students, Karnataka degree colleges to open soon

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some campus buzz this! Degree colleges will start buzzing soon. And students will be returning to classrooms after months of staying home due to the pandemic.

When students of Classes 10 and 12 stepped into their schools after many months on Friday, they were welcomed with flowers and chocolates and claps.

Chocolates and claps or not, degree students say they are excited, wary and full of nerves, returning to the campuses.

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan is likely to announce by Wednesday the resumption of offline classes for all non-final year degree students by January 15.

It will be back to campuses but with safety precautions in place.

However, some colleges, mainly affiliated to Bengaluru City University (BCU) and Rani Chennamma University in Belagavi, and a few others under the other 25 government universities across Karnataka, have already started functioning, Education department sources confirmed this to TNIE. The government is now contemplating reopening offline classes for all degree colleges, the source added.

According to a top official in BCU, after observing these colleges conduct classes under strict Covid-19 safety norms, classes had resumed offline.

Several other colleges, who are yet to resume offline classes, are expecting a government order anytime soon.

The offline classes for final year students were allowed from November 17. And so far, the average attendance has been 60 per cent.

“Attendance at Bangalore University has touched a 60-70 per cent on an average, with Arts being as low as 50 per cent, Science touching 80 per cent, and Commerce being in between,” said BU Vice Chancellor K R Venugopal.

Expecting to be in offline mode from Jan 15: V-C

Besides, post-graduate admissions are taking place across universities. He said with admissions under way, classes for first-year postgraduate students would begin on January 15.

“We are expecting it to be in the offline mode by then,” BU Vice Chancellor K R Venugopal said.

For Bengaluru North University, the attendance touched 70% for Science students, 60% for Commerce, and 55%for Arts.

Prof T D Kemparaju, Vice Chancellor, BNU, said students are spread across classrooms, which has increased the workload of the teachers.

Added to it is the apprehension about the new strain of the virus.

The principals of colleges affiliated to BU have been advised to extend the timings of final year degree classes, put emphasis on practical classes, and reduce the portions to be taught offline.