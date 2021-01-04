STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Five schools in Karnataka's in Gadag shut after 10 teachers test COVID-19 positive

Nine teachers from Gadag town and one from Naragund are under home quarantine and health officials are tracing their primary and secondary contacts.

Published: 04th January 2021 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG : Five schools in Gadag have been shut for a week after 10 teachers tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

In this backdrop, other teachers, parents and students are demanding that schools stay shut for some more time and online classes continue. 

On Saturday, four schools in Gadag and one school in Naragund sent their students back after receiving the news from the health department.

Nine teachers from Gadag town and one from Naragund are under home quarantine and health officials are tracing their primary and secondary contacts.

Some teachers are worried as many teachers had flouted norms during the tests. 

Last week, 6,939 teachers gave their samples for testing. Many of them tested negative, but, 274 teachers are yet to get their reports. 

People were relieved when the number of cases in the district declined with no deaths reported in the past 75 days.

However, with the teachers testing positive, parents have sarted panicking with many insisting that online classes continue this year as well. 

Siddharth Chinchali, a parent from Gadag, said, “It is a question of our children’s health. We do not want to take any chances. We want online online classes to continue until the vaccine is available.”

Gadag Deputy Director of Public Instruction B M Basalingappa said that they have declared holidays for a week for the five schools.

“All five schools were sanitised on Saturday and we await the health department officials’ instructions on reopening of these schools. Parents and students should not panic,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp