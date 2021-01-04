STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Happy with Covaxin clinical trials: Belagavi doctor Dr Amit Bhate

The vaccine has been given to over 26,000 people in the country. No side effects have been reported yet.

Published: 04th January 2021 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.

It may be recalled that Covaxin is India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Expressing happiness about the positive results of the clinical trials of Covaxin, Dr Amit Bhate of Jeevan Rekha Hospital said, “The Central government’s decision to use this vaccine has made us happy.”

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, he said, “Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Covishield has been developed in Pune and has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India. This news has brought a lot of happiness, as months of efforts yielded fruits.”

The vaccine has been given to over 26,000 people in the country. No side effects have been reported yet.

The clinical trials of Covaxin had been conducted in three phases at Jeevan Rekha hospital in Belagavi.

A total of 54 volunteers participated in the first two phases of trials and 2,000 volunteers participated in the third phase.

“We have received positive results during these trials as a good number of anti-bodies developed in those participating. No side effects have been reported so far. We are preparing to vaccinate 2,000 more people as we have got got emergency permission,” Dr Bhate said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Amit Bhate Jeevan Rekha Hospital Covaxin Drug Controller General of India Indian Council of Medical Research
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp