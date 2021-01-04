Happy with Covaxin clinical trials: Belagavi doctor Dr Amit Bhate

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Expressing happiness about the positive results of the clinical trials of Covaxin, Dr Amit Bhate of Jeevan Rekha Hospital said, “The Central government’s decision to use this vaccine has made us happy.”

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, he said, “Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Covishield has been developed in Pune and has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India. This news has brought a lot of happiness, as months of efforts yielded fruits.”

The vaccine has been given to over 26,000 people in the country. No side effects have been reported yet.

The clinical trials of Covaxin had been conducted in three phases at Jeevan Rekha hospital in Belagavi.

A total of 54 volunteers participated in the first two phases of trials and 2,000 volunteers participated in the third phase.

“We have received positive results during these trials as a good number of anti-bodies developed in those participating. No side effects have been reported so far. We are preparing to vaccinate 2,000 more people as we have got got emergency permission,” Dr Bhate said.