It’s mission 150 for BJP in next Karnataka Assembly elections, says Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday exhorted his party-men to aim at winning 150 seats in the next Assembly polls, which are nearly two-and-a-half years away.

This 69 per cent more than the 104 seats that the party won in the 2018 elections.

On the last day of the state BJP's two-day core committee and state executive meeting at Shivamogga on Sunday, Yediyurappa said the party should work on mission mode to achieve the target.

Making it clear that he means business, Yediyurappa said he would tour the length and breadth of the state to put the party on top.

"The aim is to get a clear majority and form the government without having to depend on any other party," he stressed.

"I will start touring the state from next week. First, I will go to Basavakalyana on January 6 where the Assembly by-election is due shortly," he added.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa too stressed that the party should aim at forming the government on its own steam. BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-chage, Arun Singh, advised party leaders to travel extensively across the state and to reach out to people at the grassroots.

On party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's show-cause notice, Singh said that if someone has a grievance, they can approach the party and take it up. He also added that BJP has the best democratic system in place and that issuing public statements isn't appropriate.

The top-level meeting of the BJP resolved to address issues concerning farmers, who have been protesting against the recently passed farm bills.

At the meeting, Yediyurappa said that the government has decided to reject the Kasturirangan report, which has suggested declaring parts of Western Ghats as eco-sensitive zones, keeping in mind the welfare of farmers.

Briefing the media on the highlights of the meeting, state BJP general secretary Ashwathnarayan said that it was decided to make the Jana Sevak conventions, which are targeted at zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat elections, a grand success.

The conventions are being held across the state from January 11 to 13.

The meeting also resolved that party members should work hard to win Maski aid Basavakalyan Assembly and Belagavi Lok Sabha by-elections, besides ZP and TP polls.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Jana Sevak convention will be launched in Mysuru by offering pooja to the deity of Chamundeshwari.

"Yediyurappa will inaugurate the convention and five teams of senior leaders will hold conventions at designated locations across the state. Each team will hold meetings in two districts per day, he added. He said that along with the newly elected Gram Panchayat members, local body representatives of the party and APMC members too will take part ill these conventions.

"These public meetings will apprise the rural folk on new farm laws' and how Congress and Left parties are misleading them," he added.

He claimed that over 45,000 candidates supported by the BJP won the Gram Panchayat elections.