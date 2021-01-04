Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa visits Union minister Sadananda Gowda in hospital

By ANI

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday visited Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda at the Aster CMI Hospital here where he is currently admitted after collapsing a day before due to low blood sugar.

Gowda was rushed to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after he collapsed in Chitradurga while on his way to Bengaluru from Shivamogga.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Laxman Savadi Govind Karajola, and B Sriramulu.

His condition is stable and will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours, said Aster CMI Hospital.

Gowda collapsed after greeting party workers in Chitradurga, where he had a stopover for lunch at a hotel this afternoon.

He was admitted to Basaveshwara Hospital in Chitradurga. Later, he was rushed to the hospital in Bengaluru.