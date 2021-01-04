Karnataka Gram Panchayat election: Sore poll loser attacks woman in Chamarajanagar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Though Gram Panchayat election results are out and hectic lobbying for the post of panchayat president and vice-president is on, violence against voters continues unabated.

In an incident reported at the Gundlupet police limits, a 61-year-old woman has filed a complaint, alleging that a candidate who lost the Gram Panchayat election attacked her.

Tolasamma, a resident of Kannegala village, stated that she was attacked by three men at her house allegedly for not voting in favour of that candidate.

“After realising that I did not vote for them and did not take part in campaigning activities, they barged into my house and assaulted me. I have filed a complaint and sought police protection,” said Tolasamma.

In another incident reported in a village in Nagamangala taluk, a candidate who lost Gram Panchayat polls allegedly damaged a school compound to put the blame on the contractor who had supported the winning candidate.