Race is on... After uncertainty, Kambala season in Karnataka to begin by January-end

On Saturday, the annual meeting of Kambala organisers and owners was held and the committee decided to hold seven Kambala races — the annual, popular buffalo race event in slushy paddy fields.

Published: 04th January 2021

Buffalo race named 'Kambala' in Karnataka (File|EPS)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: After months of uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kambala season is likely to begin in the last week of January in Dakshina Kannada and other coastal districts.

On Saturday, the annual meeting of Kambala organisers and owners was held and the committee decided to hold seven Kambala races — the annual, popular buffalo race event in slushy paddy fields — from January 31 to March 21. 

Vijaykumar Kanginamane, an office-bearer of the District Kambala Committee, told The New Indian Express many Kambala owners are not taking part in the races this year because of financial constraints and also because they did not have enough time for preparation and practice.

“Usually, the practice sessions start in October and the Kambala season begins in November.  The schedule has been delayed as there was uncertainty over holding the event. But the committee members met Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V and requested him to allow Kambala from January. The events will be held with all Covid precautions in place and the participants will be tested regularly. The events will also be aired online so that there is no crowding at the venues.”

With Kambala racers Srinivas Gowda and Nishanth Shetty bettering world champion Usain Bolt’s record and gaining international recognition last year, a lot of youngsters have come forward to take part in the event this year, the committee members said.

Kambala events, which are normally held in the evenings, will be conducted only during the day, between 7.30 am and 6 pm, this year.

It will be held at Hokkadygoli on January 30 and 31, at Aikala Bava on February 6 and 7, Vamanjoor Thiruvailuguthu on February 13 and 14, in Moodbidri on February 20 and 21, in Miyar on February 27 and 28, at Bangrakulur on March 6 and 7 and the final event at Venur Permuda on March 20 and 21.

Also, this year, the committee has not invited many celebrities for the inauguration to avoid crowds. 

