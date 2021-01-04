STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sankranti setback: Theatres in Karnataka may not open anytime soon

The decision was taken during the general body meeting of the Karnataka Film Exhibitors’ Federation held at Saraswathi theatre in the city on Sunday.

Published: 04th January 2021 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

cinema hall, theatre, theater, film screen

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Film buffs across the state, who were hoping to watch new films slated for release this Sankranti season on the big screen, may have to wait longer.

Film exhibitors have said that they will reopen theatres only if producers accept a percentage model of revenue sharing and provide them a list of films that are ready for release.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Federation chairman R R Odugoudar said that after convening a meeting with the federation members earlier in Dharwad and now in Mysuru, they have outrightly rejected the producers’ request for rental business and want producers to accept the percentage model.

“Many film theatres in the state have shut due to the non-recoverable advance (NRA) and Minimum Guarantee (MG) business model and want producers to accept the percentage model which will be beneficial for both. We will discuss this with the producers in the meeting scheduled to be held in the next two days and make negotiation in this regard,” he said.

The federation members made it clear that they will reopen theatres only if producers accept this model and, in meantime, provide them a list of films ready for release and the status of films that are shot or under post-production.

“We shall not reopen theatres for one big release and close again waiting for the next films. So we will ask for a list of films that are ready for release and the status of films that are under post-production work, ready for censor certification, etc, so that we can plan accordingly,” he said.

He added that the members have agreed to pay 5 per cent non-returnable advance to the producers as per the request made by them earlier.

