Siddaramaiah eyeing Karnataka Congress chief’s post: Sriramulu

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: “There is an intense fight between KPCC president D K Shivakumar and opposition party leader Siddaramaiah over leadership within the Congress. The former chief minister is eyeing the state party chief’s post too,” commented Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu here on Sunday.

“Siddaramaiah is scared that he would be sidelined in the party in the coming days. He is making a bid to snatch the KPCC president’s post from Shivakumar and take charge of the party. Let’s see how Shivakumar saves his position now,” he said.

On Siddaramaiah’s statement that he would become a chief minister again, Sriramulu said, “He cannot... not even in his dreams. Many leaders within Congress will not let him become a chief minister in the future.”

Asked whether he is an aspirant for the deputy chief minister’s post chair, he said, “I am not, but people across the state want me to become a DCM.”

On the likely change in leadership in the state, he said, “Congress has started these rumours. B S Yediyurappa will remain chief minister for the next two-and-a-half years. The CM’s chair is not vacant for others to occupy. We are not even holding any discussion within the party on the issue .”

