Union Minister Sadananda Gowda hospitalised after blood sugar level drops

CHITRADURGA/BENGALURU: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, D V Sadananda Gowda, was rushed to a hospital in Chitradurga around 1.45 pm on Sunday after he collapsed at Naveen Regency hotel where he stopped for lunch.

The 67-year-old Union minister was returning to Bengaluru from Shivamogga after attending the BJP state executive committee meeting.

He had stopped for refreshments when his sugar levels dropped and he suddenly collapsed.

According to sources close to Gowda, he was doing well at the Shivamogga party convention, but as he was late for lunch, he developed hypoglycemia.

He was immediately rushed to the nearby Basaveshwara Medical College and Hospital in an escort vehicle, where he was given preliminary treatment.

Officials who were accompanying the minister said that he was out of danger and his sugar levels had normalised.

“However, we are getting him admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru,” they said.

The family immediately decided to shift him to Bengaluru and zero traffic was arranged by the state police for the ambulance carrying Gowda.

By evening, he was brought to Aster CMI hospital in Bengaluru where his blood sugar levels are being monitored by a team of endocrinologists.

A statement from Aster CMI Hospital said, “D V Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, was brought to Aster CMI hospital at 4:45 pm on Sunday. His condition is stable and he will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours.”

His wife Daty Gowda and other party workers were seen near the hospital on Sunday evening. Gowda’s personal staff said, “He is talking to people and is fine.’’

The minister had taken part in the BJP state executive committee meeting at Shivamogga, which was attended by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, RDPR minister K S Eshwarappa, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior party leaders.