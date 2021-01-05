STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
22 teachers test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka's Belagavi, one school shut down

Almost all of them were found to be positive while they underwent COVID-19 testing before the commencement of classes, said Deputy Commissioner Hiremath

Published: 05th January 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 03:23 PM

The closed high school of Kadoli where teachers tested positive for COVID-19 (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The samples of more than 7,000 teachers in Belagavi district were collected for testing for COVID-19. Shockingly, 22 teachers have tested positive.

They include four from Belagavi city, ten from Belagavi rural, three from Ramdurg and one from Kittur taluk in Belagavi educational district as well as four in Chikkodi educational district, said Deputy Commissioner MG Hiremath.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said, "Schools and colleges have been reopened as per the directions of the government. Similarly, Vidyagama has been started. Two teachers in Hukkeri and two in Raibag of Chikkodi educational district have been tested positive."

He further said there is no necessity to close schools and colleges. Almost all of them were found to be positive while they underwent COVID-19 testing before the commencement of classes. They had not gone to the school to take classes, said DC Hiremath.

However, four teachers of a government high school tested positive and one of them had conducted classes. Therefore, the school has been closed for a week, he said.

