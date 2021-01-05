75 UK returnees yet to be traced, says Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: 75 people who returned to India from the UK are yet to be traced and will be found soon, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday. A total of 2,500 people had returned to Karnataka between September 25 and December 22. Tracing has been delayed as three people have foreign addresses. “We had approached immigration authorities who gave us the information we had sought.

However, the information given by the passengers is incomplete, which cannot be called a mistake on the part of immigration authorities. Our people our working hard to track those who are missing,” Sudhakar said.He said he has continuously been in touch with BBMP officials and the home department to trace the 75 people. So far, 34 of 48 international passengers who tested positive are UK returnees. But only 10 have the UK strain and are under treatment.

Vaccine row

With a controversy breaking out over emergency use approval given to Bharat Biotech’s vaccine, Sudhakar too pitched in, but did not name names. “We have developed indigenous vaccines ahead of several developed nations and all corona warriors will be administered the vaccine in the first phase. Now, emergency approval has been given for restricted use and full licence will be approved after successful completion of third-stage clinical trials. I have personally spoken to scientists involved in research and development of vaccines who said it is safe,” he said.