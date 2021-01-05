STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM begins meet, BJP MLAs from all regions seek funds for growth

As MLAs complained of lack of funds for development works, the CM is said to have explained to them that the state is facing a financial crisis because of Covid and floods.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and Deputy CMs Govind Karjol and Laxman Savadi at the meeting with BJP MLAs in Bengaluru on Monday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A confident CM BS Yediyurappa, backed by the BJP state executive and core committees that met at Shivamogga till Sunday, started meeting party MLAs on Monday to take into confidence all sections of the party and also to hear their grievances. The legislators from across regions demanded that the chief minister release funds for development works in their constituencies. On Monday, legislators from Kalyana Karnataka, Mumbai- Karnataka, central Karnataka and coastal Karnataka regions met the chief minister, while on Tuesday, MLAs from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Malnad and other districts are set to interact with him.

As MLAs complained of lack of funds for development works, the CM is said to have explained to them that the state is facing a financial crisis because of Covid and floods. He told them that he was unable to release funds as per allocations made in the last year’s budget, but assured them that he will fulfil their demands in this year’s budget as the state’s finances are already showing signs of recovery.

The coming budget will focus on the health sector, he told them. After meeting the chief minister, Kalaburagi South MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor, who is also president of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur and Kalaburagi Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimudu told TNIE that the government has sanctioned `1,170 crore to KKRDB as against the demand for `1,500 crore. Only `450 crore has been released in two tranches so far, they added.

MLAs seek `1,900 crore to Kalyana Karnataka Board

“We requested the CM to release the rest of the amount soon and to allocate `1,900 crore to KKRDB in this year’s budget. We asked him to improve the Kalaburagi DCC Bank, which is running under loss for many years. We pointed out to him that the vacancies in different departments in Kalyana Karnataka region should be filled. We have also sought `100 crore as annual MLA grants for the development of our constituencies.

We requested him for the completion of irrigation projects on time, and urged him to invite entrepreneurs to set up industries in the region, especially in Kalaburagi district,” the Kalaburagi MLAs said. BJP MLCs, however, were unhappy that the chief minister was meeting only the MLAs. “It looks like the chief minister wants to hear the grievances of only the MLAs as they are instrumental in making him the chief minister, while we don’t have such powers. If he had called us, we would have also given our suggestions,’’ said a BJP MLC, requesting anonymity.

YATNAL QUESTIONS VIJAYENDRA’S INTERFERENCE

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa advised Vijayapura MLA Basavaraj Patil Yatnal not to make allegations that may embarrass the party and government. During the meeting, Yatnal is said to have accused Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra of interfering in the government, and added that everything has to go through Vijayendra, sources said 

