Congress will become a cadre-based party: Saleem

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Congress will be transformed into a cadre-based party in the coming days to strengthen the Grand Old Party at the grassroots, KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed told the media on Monday.

He said that 25-member committees will be formed at the gram panchayat level by January 25 and will work under block committees. The booth level committees would work under the gram panchayat committees which would be representative of booths, genders, communities, and youth, he said. The committees will be trained on the party’s ideology, he said.

The divisional level convention - called Sankalpa Samavesha - will be held to emphasise on strengthening the party organisation, create strategies to fight against the ‘failures’ of the Central and State governments, and bring the party back to power.

The Mysuru divisional meet will be held at Bantwal on January 8, Bengaluru divisional meet in Bengaluru Rural on January 8, Belagavi divisional meet at Hubballi on January 11, and Kalaburgi divisional meet at Kalaburgi on January 18. Gram Panchayat election results have been satisfactory as party-backed candidates have won in large numbers, he said.

‘Govt responsible for Dharmegowda’s death’

Saleem Ahmed blamed the ruling BJP for the alleged suicide of Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Dharmegowda. He alleged that Dharmegowda was forced to sit in the Council Chairman’s seat, which was wrong. “The government is directly responsible for his death. What was the urgency to make the deputy chairman sit in that seat?” he asked. He also took objection to some ministers allegedly preventing Chairman Prathapchandra Shetty from occupying his chair.