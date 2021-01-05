Forest, police officials hunt for elephant killer

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after the carcass of a 20-year-old female elephant was found in the rivulet outside Bisle reserve forest in Sakleshpur, the forest and police departments have joined hands to trace and book the culprit. The elephant was shot at her neck over a week ago. After registering a case under the Wildlife Protection Act and the Arms Act, the two departments are checking not only in Hassan district but also in Kodagu borders, from where the elephants usually travel to Sakleshpur.

The carcass was found in the rivulet near private lands, around 5km from the forest. Hassan division houses over 50 elephants, which are moving in herds of various sizes. Forest officials have now been deployed to keep a close watch on the problematic and large herds in sensitive areas. According to preliminary information, the elephant was shot at over a week ago and was moving around in pain, with her herd. Two days back, she was found dead in the rivulet. A wound was found on her neck and postmortem confirmed that it was a bullet, said a forest department official.

The official added that there were many instances where farmers fired air guns to scare away elephants from their fields. The problem is serious in Hassan, Shivamogga and Kodagu, he said.There were also instances where the bullet had injured the back of an elephant, leaving it wounded. But shooting at the neck, a sensitive area, is a matter of concern, said officials.

“It is difficult to trace the culprits as they usually use unlicensed guns. Normally cases of misfiring occur leaving the elephant injured. But here the animal was shot at the neck, which cannot be a misfiring. If need be, all those who have weapons around forest areas will be checked,” said a police official.

P Shankar, Chief Conservator of Forests, Hassan, told TNIE that all angles and aspects were being probed. This is the first incident after the translocation drive was done, over five years back. After that there have been no instances of elephants being injured. The incident must have occurred in the border areas as she was moving around with her injury for a few days, he said.

Jumbo found dead

Hassan: A five-year-old elephant was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Anegundi village of Sakleshpur taluk on Monday. Yesaluru forest range officer Mohan said that the forest officials who discovered the carcass have found multiple bullet injuries on its thigh and front leg.