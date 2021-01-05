Karnataka's medical staff wary of jab

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A certain level of vaccine hesitancy is setting in among health workers and experts in Karnataka, who have joined the growing chorus of voices questioning the decision to grant emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Several doctors government and privately employed doctors who spoke to The New Indian Express on condition of anonymity, expressed apprehension over the decision, saying, “It could lead to vaccine hesitancy in the public too, and we may not be in a position later to convince general public to take the vaccine.” The World Health Organisation defines vaccine hesitancy as a delay in acceptance or refusal of vaccines even when they are available. Vaccine hesitancy is complex and context-specific.

The Subject Expert Committee approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use on Saturday, sparking a row. Critics pointed out that Phase 3 trials — which test for efficacy — had only begun in November. The previous two phases test for safety and ability to provoke an immune response, they said.

A senior cardiologist said that health workers too were prone to such apprehensions just like any other person.

“We knew that more than one vaccine would come into the Indian market but approval of Covaxin was a shocker. Approval given at a time when the Phase 3 trials are still on, is very hasty, irrespective of what they want to call it,” the cardiologist said. Referring to the statement of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, a member of the national Covid-19 taskforce, who called Covaxin a “back-up”, the cardiologist said, “Words like ‘back up’ vaccine etc are new to us.”

Reluctance among medical staff to take the jab ranges between minor reservations to serious concerns about safety, and non-availability of data on the vaccines they will be getting, experts say.A senior epidemiologist said, “Anyone taking the jab — be it a doctor, police or health staff, or common man — would want to know if it is tried and tested. Why should frontine workers etc have to take any risk at all?” Many doctors preferred to wait for mRNA-based vaccines to come into the market and were ready to wait even if was delayed or expensive compared to existing vaccines, he said.

“Only a third of people may want to get the jab in the first round. Many would want to wait. Though we plan to get vaccinated at some point, we will definitely want to wait and watch,” said a paediatric surgeon.Meanwhile, bioethics researcher Dr Anant Bhan said on Monday, “Publishing of data is all that is needed.

Once the data is published by Covaxin's manufacturers and the expert committee, the issue will be resolved. The data will clarify all the queries posed. Publish it. That will make it easier for the public to make a decision. They will surely have efficacy data of early trials. Why can't it be disclosed?”

However, addressing the media on Tuesday, Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella hit back at critics. “We have published in a lot of journals. We were the first to identify the Zika virus and the first to file a global patent for the Zika vaccine and the Chikungunya vaccine. It is not correct to say that we are not transparent with data... We don't deserve the backlash,” he said.

Combating hesitancy

However, doctors say that the state needs to understand the concerns that health care workers and the public have about Covid-19 vaccines and and combat them to build trust and confidence. It would need a multi-pronged strategy, with one of the most important ones being transparent communication.

“This communication should clearly state what the vaccines are made of, how they work, how they have been tested, and how it has been possible to get to the stage of having an approved vaccine so quickly.

It should also acknowledge any areas of uncertainty and be transparent about possible side-effects. As part of the approach to building confidence, we also need to target misinformation, which can trigger hesitancy and negative emotions about vaccines, particularly if other sources of information are not available,” a public health expert explained.