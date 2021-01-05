PM Modi calls DVS, wishes him recovery, gives health tips

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda and wished him a speedy recovery. Gowda was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday after he collapsed due to low blood sugar levels. His condition is said to be stable and he is likely to be released on Tuesday.

Taking to social media to thank the PM, Gowda said amidst his hectic schedule the PM called him to enquire about his health. “He didn’t forget to give me some valuable health tips. Sir, your good wishes have made me still robust,” Gowda stated after the PM called him. Sources close to the Union Minister said the PM called him in the afternoon and during the brief conversation of around two to three minutes, he advised Gowda to take rest.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Ministers Laxman Savadi. Govind Karjol, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and other ministers called on Sadananda Gowda.

Speaking to media persons after meeting Gowda, Bommai said the Union minister was doing well and he discussed various developments in the state and at the Centre for nearly 15 minutes.While he was returning to Bengaluru after attending the BJP state unit core committee meeting in Shivamogga on Sunday, Sadananda Gowda had collapsed due to low blood sugar levels when he stopped for lunch in Chitradurga.