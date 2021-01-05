Speaker Kageri to discuss ruckus in Council with experts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Monday said the December 15 incident in the state Legislative Council had dealt a blow to the democratic system, and everyone needs to introspect and take steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur. On December 15, legislators of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress had pushed and shoved each other during heated arguments over a no-confidence motion against Council Chairman Prathapchandra Shetty.

Deputy Chairman SL Dharmegowda was physically removed from the presiding officer’s chair by Congress MLCs, and BJP members were accused of preventing chairman Shetty from entering the House.

Such incidents can take place in the assembly too, Kageri said, adding that there is a need to uphold the dignity of democratic institutions and ensure that such incidents do not recur. He said no one had expected such an incident in the Council, and many people, including the Lok Sabha Speaker, had expressed concern over it. The Speaker said people of the State had watched the developments in the Council, and the manner in which elected representatives conducted themselves.

The incident took place at a time when there is a debate on the need for legislative councils in the states, and the Karnataka Legislative Council model should work well, he said, adding that he will hold discussions with experts in parliamentary affairs, judiciary, executive and even the media.

Panel to probe ruckus

A five-member committee headed by deputy chairman of the Upper House Marithibbegowda was constituted to conduct a probe into the massive chaos in the Council last month. The committee will oversee the violation of House proceedings and also look into complaints by both the parties.