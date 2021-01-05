STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Youth Congress to elect state chief online on Jan 12

The election is a low-key affair this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with voting to the posts going online, and a number of restrictions on campaigning.

Published: 05th January 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Indian Youth Congress getting ready to elect the state president and other office-bearers for its Karnataka chapter on January 12, a number of candidates have thrown their hats in the ring. The frontrunners are Mithun Rai from Dakshina Kannada, Mohammed Nalapad from Bengaluru, Raksha Ramaiah, H S Manjunath, Sandeep Naik, Mohammed Khalid and a lone woman contender, Bhavya.

The election is a low-key affair this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with voting to the posts going online, and a number of restrictions on campaigning. This is a change from the closely fought election in 2011 between Rizwan Arshad, now Shivajinagar MLA, and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge, for the post of state president. B V Sreenivas from Bengaluru is currently the national IYC president.

Congress leaders are keenly watching the elections, as many Youth Congress presidents have gone on to serve as ministers at the state and Centre. The who’s who of the Congress have often emerged from the Youth Congress, with many hailing from political families. Party working president Eshwar Khandre said, “It is the vision of our leader Rahul Gandhi that we should hold direct elections and keep democracy alive. Candidates who participate in these elections will be given symbols. The voters are those who have joined the Youth Congress as members.’’    

Nationally, the Youth Congress has completed presidential elections in a number of states, including Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. In Himachal Pradesh,  there was no election, and the candidate who managed to enrol the highest number of members was made president. In Kerala, an MLA was made IYC president unanimously, as the Kerala chapter of the Congress decided it was one way of avoiding factionalism. In Karnataka, the YC president was usually nominated — Krishna Byre Gowda and Dinesh Gundu Rao are examples of this.

OTHER CONTENDERS
Sandeep Naik: A close relative of former Raichur MP BV Naik, and DCC president 
Mohd Khalid: Was vice-president of the Davanagere YC party unit
Bhavya: Former general secretary and Youth Congress vice-president, from an ST community  

Mithun Rai
Contested parliamentary 
elections from Dakshina Kannada and lost to BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. He hails from the Bunt community 

Mohammed Nalapad Haris 
Was Youth Congress General Secretary in 2017 and is the party’s social media coordinator

Raksha Ramaiah 
Son of former 
Minister M R Seetharam. He was heading the Youth Congress social media team. He hails from the Balija community

H S Manjunath 
Was NSUI 
Karnataka president and had contested against MLA Gopalaiah and lost. Manjunath hails from the Vokkaliga community 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp