Youth Congress to elect state chief online on Jan 12

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Indian Youth Congress getting ready to elect the state president and other office-bearers for its Karnataka chapter on January 12, a number of candidates have thrown their hats in the ring. The frontrunners are Mithun Rai from Dakshina Kannada, Mohammed Nalapad from Bengaluru, Raksha Ramaiah, H S Manjunath, Sandeep Naik, Mohammed Khalid and a lone woman contender, Bhavya.

The election is a low-key affair this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with voting to the posts going online, and a number of restrictions on campaigning. This is a change from the closely fought election in 2011 between Rizwan Arshad, now Shivajinagar MLA, and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge, for the post of state president. B V Sreenivas from Bengaluru is currently the national IYC president.

Congress leaders are keenly watching the elections, as many Youth Congress presidents have gone on to serve as ministers at the state and Centre. The who’s who of the Congress have often emerged from the Youth Congress, with many hailing from political families. Party working president Eshwar Khandre said, “It is the vision of our leader Rahul Gandhi that we should hold direct elections and keep democracy alive. Candidates who participate in these elections will be given symbols. The voters are those who have joined the Youth Congress as members.’’

Nationally, the Youth Congress has completed presidential elections in a number of states, including Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. In Himachal Pradesh, there was no election, and the candidate who managed to enrol the highest number of members was made president. In Kerala, an MLA was made IYC president unanimously, as the Kerala chapter of the Congress decided it was one way of avoiding factionalism. In Karnataka, the YC president was usually nominated — Krishna Byre Gowda and Dinesh Gundu Rao are examples of this.

OTHER CONTENDERS

Sandeep Naik: A close relative of former Raichur MP BV Naik, and DCC president

Mohd Khalid: Was vice-president of the Davanagere YC party unit

Bhavya: Former general secretary and Youth Congress vice-president, from an ST community

Mithun Rai

Contested parliamentary

elections from Dakshina Kannada and lost to BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. He hails from the Bunt community

Mohammed Nalapad Haris

Was Youth Congress General Secretary in 2017 and is the party’s social media coordinator

Raksha Ramaiah

Son of former

Minister M R Seetharam. He was heading the Youth Congress social media team. He hails from the Balija community

H S Manjunath

Was NSUI

Karnataka president and had contested against MLA Gopalaiah and lost. Manjunath hails from the Vokkaliga community