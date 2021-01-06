STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

After meet, CM assures Rs 25 crore to each constituency

The two-day meeting of the BJP MLAs with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ended on Tuesday with him assuring them Rs 25 crore per constituency to take up development works.

Published: 06th January 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

BSY, Yeddyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The two-day meeting of the BJP MLAs with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ended on Tuesday with him assuring them Rs 25 crore per constituency to take up development works. The MLAs had apprised the Chief Minister about the pending projects in their constituencies and requested him to clear them.

Speaking to the reporters on the meet, Deputy CMs Lakshman Savadi and Govind Karajol said the meeting was successful and that the CM spoke to each MLA. The meeting was a platform for them to give their suggestions and also air their grievances related to the party as well as their constituency.
Savadi said the MLAs had given many suggestions on strengthening the party and about not discussing the party’s internal issues in public.

Stating that all MLAs were happy with Yediyurappa’s leadership, except one MLA who spoke against the CM, Karajol indirectly pointed to Basavaraj Yatnal. On Monday, at the meeting, Yatnal is said to have raised an objection to what he called the “step-motherly” treatment meted out to some assembly constituencies and also accused Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra, also state unit vice president, of interfering in the government.

 Minister S T Somashekar said that the MLAs’ grievances and suggestions were noted. On the recent Gram Panchayat elections, Savadi said the party will hold a three day-convention, starting January 11, to felicitate the winners. Yediyurappa will launch the event in Mysuru.Savadi said five teams have been constituted. Each team will travel to six districts, covering all 30, and felicitate the winners. He said before the panchayat elections, they conducted 62 meetings at various places, which was one of the reasons for victory.

AMIT Shah coming
Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Karnataka on January 16 and 17 to attend various programmes in Bhadravati and Belagavi. “We will get a clear picture of his itinerary in two days,” 
Savadi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp