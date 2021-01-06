After meet, CM assures Rs 25 crore to each constituency

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The two-day meeting of the BJP MLAs with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ended on Tuesday with him assuring them Rs 25 crore per constituency to take up development works. The MLAs had apprised the Chief Minister about the pending projects in their constituencies and requested him to clear them.

Speaking to the reporters on the meet, Deputy CMs Lakshman Savadi and Govind Karajol said the meeting was successful and that the CM spoke to each MLA. The meeting was a platform for them to give their suggestions and also air their grievances related to the party as well as their constituency.

Savadi said the MLAs had given many suggestions on strengthening the party and about not discussing the party’s internal issues in public.

Stating that all MLAs were happy with Yediyurappa’s leadership, except one MLA who spoke against the CM, Karajol indirectly pointed to Basavaraj Yatnal. On Monday, at the meeting, Yatnal is said to have raised an objection to what he called the “step-motherly” treatment meted out to some assembly constituencies and also accused Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra, also state unit vice president, of interfering in the government.

Minister S T Somashekar said that the MLAs’ grievances and suggestions were noted. On the recent Gram Panchayat elections, Savadi said the party will hold a three day-convention, starting January 11, to felicitate the winners. Yediyurappa will launch the event in Mysuru.Savadi said five teams have been constituted. Each team will travel to six districts, covering all 30, and felicitate the winners. He said before the panchayat elections, they conducted 62 meetings at various places, which was one of the reasons for victory.

AMIT Shah coming

Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Karnataka on January 16 and 17 to attend various programmes in Bhadravati and Belagavi. “We will get a clear picture of his itinerary in two days,”

Savadi said.