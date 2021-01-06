Chitradurga police in a team building mode

G Subhash Chandra By

CHITRADURGA: They are not in a hurry of bundobast duty. None of them are in normal police attire and are wearing normal dress. They are taking part in the adventure sports programme at the Vanivilas Sagar dam in Hiriyur taluk.

After a long haul of duty associated with covid-19, Ganeshotsav, Deepavali, gram panchayat elections. The morale of the cops was totally on a decreasing trend. Just to boost their confidence levels and motivate them to work hard, superintendent of police Radhika G planned to utilize the facilities available within the district to rejuvenate their minds and get better work from them.

Along with refreshing the minds of the police personnel she designed a programme under which the cops will be taught how to act during emergencies attached with floods. Superintendent of police Radhika G designed a programme for her colleagues by forming different batches, providing them on duty training at the adventure sports centre located at Vanivilas Sagar Dam.

Cops are trained in driving the boats on their own, rafting, wearing of the safety gears, carrying the emergency rescue equipment's and the way to use it. The aim is to make the cops to relax and rejuvenate. The cops shed down all their tensions and are taking part in the water sports in a relaxing mood.

The cops are made to rescue a person who is drowning deep inside the water in the middle of the dam, resuscitation, a way to shift the person towards safety and other things are taught extensively throughout the two day programme.

Cops from different stations of the district are selected and batches are formed for training. This helps the cops to understand eachother effectively, develop leadership skills, team building and self realization of their potentials.

Speaking to TNIE superintendent of police Radhika G said that, 'The tempo of work efficiency needed to be protected and this type of adventure sports along with training in rescue operations during emergency help's us in taking up better policing in the district'.

She said that the entire team of district police is formed into batches and they will be promoted to take up adventure sport at the Adventure sports academy located at Vanivilas Sagar Dam at VV Pura in Hiriyur taluk. They will be made to take up training in water sports, rafting, driving boats, usage of emergency equipment's in case of disaster and other routine activities during the Two-day residential programme.

'This also helps in team building, self-realization, development of leadership and the potential and utilization of the training in day-to-day work and emergencies', she added.

Venkatachala, an ASI with reserve police force said,'These types of training act as morale boosters and effeciency normally improves. This should be held on a routine basis'.

Police officials in action during a training on rescue during emergency at Vanivilas Sagar dam of Chitradurga district on Tuesday.