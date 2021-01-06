STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC junks BSY plea to quash land case

This comes as the second major setback to Yediyurappa in just a fortnight.

Published: 06th January 2021 06:19 AM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another setback to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed his petition questioning the case registered by the Lokayukta police and subsequent proceedings pending before the Special Court in connection with illegal denotification of land at an upscale area in Bengaluru city. 

Justice John Michael Cunha, who pronounced the judgment from the Kalaburagi Bench of High Court, dismissed Yediyurappa’s petition challenging the probe into the alleged illegal denotification of land at Mathadahalli. Sources said after the HC dismissed the petition, the CM held a meeting with his advocates to discuss the future course of action. “They are looking into the court order and will decide about the next course of action after consulting legal experts,” sources close to the CM said. 

This comes as the second major setback to Yediyurappa in just a fortnight. Only on December 22, 2020, the High Court had rejected a plea filed by Yediyurappa seeking to quash the proceedings pending before the Lokayukta Court based on a private complaint for allegedly denotifying several acres of land acquired for I-T projects in Whitefield area when he was Deputy Chief Minister in 2006-07. 

Denotification took place with BSY as CM

In connection with the land denotification at Matadahalli, RTI activist Jayakumar Hiremath had registered a private complaint against Yediyurappa in 2015 and thereafter, an FIR was registered by the Lokayukta police. Questioning this, Yediyurappa had filed the petition in 2017. According to the FIR, Yediyurappa had allegedly denotified 1.11 acres in 2010, three different pieces of land acquired during 1976-77, at Matadahalli, near RT Nagar in Bengaluru.  Within 20 days from the date of denotification, the land was allegedly transferred to relatives of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Yediyurappa denotified one acre and 11 guntas in Survey Nos. 7/1 (b), 7/1(c) and 7/1(d). The land was originally owned by Thimmareddy, Nagappa and Muniswamappa. The file was put up twice in 2007, on instructions from Kumaraswamy when he was Chief Minister. He had received a representation from Rajashekaraiah, a resident of Rajajinagar, who claimed to be the land owner. However, the denotification took place only after Yediyurappa became Chief Minister.

