Karnataka foresters to keep an eye on bird spots amid flu rise

BENGALURU: With cases of bird flu (H5N1) rising in various states including Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala, the Karnataka forest department is taking precautionary steps. Officials have been deployed at all places where migratory birds settle and breed. “So far no cases of deaths or any other signs have been reported. However, the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests have been sent to the deputy conservator of forests in each district to ensure that there are no untoward incidents,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Ajai Misra told TNIE.

A large number of migratory birds were seen around water bodies in Gadag, Bidar, Almatti, Ranganthittu, Kokkarebellur, Magadi, Ballari and many other places. Misra said that in case any cases are reported, the ministry will be informed and all directions as per the protocols will be followed in dealing with the situation. Zoo managements across the state have also been told to exercise caution.

Poultry meat being procured to feed animals will also be checked and birds in the zoos will be monitored closely. In the wake of the cases being reported in other states, the Mysuru district administration has banned the transportation of all types of birds.

Meanwhile, the poultry association is also on the alert. Karnataka Poultry Farmers and Breeders Association president Sushanth Rai B said that the ducks in Kerala and the crows in Maharashtra were affected because of H5N1. “However, in Karnataka, it has nothing to do with poultry so far. All precautions are in place. Bio-security measures are in place in all poultry farms.

Farmers and breeders are on high alert,” he said. Rai added that consumers need not fear and expressed confidence that the sale of poultry would remain unaffected. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that directions were already issued to health officials to keep a close watch in the border districts. He added that the guidelines to be followed in all districts will soon be issued.