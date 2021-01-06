PIL questions Olekar’s appointment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A PIL has been filed before the Karnataka High Court against the appointment of MLA Neharu Olekar as Chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Hearing the petition filed by a social activist, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday issued notices to the Social Welfare Department Principal Secretary, Olekar and Member Secretary of the Commission. The petitioner, K C Rajanna, alleged that the State Government appointed Olekar on November 27, 2020 for political reasons.

Justice Sharma assumes office at Karnataka HC

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who was transferred from the Madhya Pradesh High Court on December 31, 2020, has assumed office as Judge of the Karnataka High Court. He is the senior-most judge after the Chief Justice of the Karnataka HC. Justice Sharma took oath as Judge of Karnataka High Court on Monday. An avid reader, Justice Sharma is also known for his contributions to various universities.