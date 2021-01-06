STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ruckus at Legislative Council: ‘Probe will look into only officials’ lapses’

The minister said that whatever had happened that day was unintentional.

Published: 06th January 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of the ruckus that ensued in the Legislative Council on Tuesday  over the passing of a no-confidence motion against the Chairman. (Photo | Express)

A file picture of the ruckus that ensued in the Legislative Council on Tuesday  over the passing of a no-confidence motion against the Chairman. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The inquiry ordered by the Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council into the December 15 unruly scenes in the House will only look into the lapses of officials, and not members’ conduct, said Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs and Minor Irrigation J C Madhu Swamy here on Tuesday. He was replying to a question on the probe.

A fortnight after the ruckus erupted over a no-trust motion against Council Chairman K Pratap Chandra Shetty, an all-party special committee was formed to look into the incident.On that day, while the BJP members demanded that the chair allow the motion, the Congress members protested. Before the Council Chairman came to the House, the ruling BJP made Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda, a JDS MLC, to sit on the chair. Angered by this, Congress members forcibly removed Dharme Gowda from the seat.

The minister said that whatever had happened that day was unintentional. He said that as the BJP and JDS members thought that Council Chairman Shetty would not chair the proceedings as a notice for the no-trust motion was already served, Dharme Gowda was asked to chair the meeting.Incidentally, Dharme Gowda allegedly committed suicide on a railway track at Gunasagar village, Chikkamagaluru district, on December 28.

When his attention was drawn to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s call for a high-level inquiry into the death, Madhu Swamy said that the Speaker might have felt that the pandemonium in the Council might have driven Dharme Gowda to death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Legislative Council
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp