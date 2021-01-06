Sadananda Gowda discharged from hospital

BENGALURU: Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda was discharged from hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He was admitted to a private hospital after he collapsed in Chitradurga on Sunday due to low blood sugar levels enroute to Bengaluru after attending the BJP state unit core committee meeting in Shivamogga. “Doctors have not advised bed rest and it is also not the time to take rest. Since the budget session is starting, we have to start preparation,” he told media.
