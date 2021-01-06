STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why can’t Bhyrappa see farmer protests in Karnataka, asks Kannada writer Devanur

He, however, suggested that a regulatory body be set up to keep a check on the sector opened up for private players.

Published: 06th January 2021 06:19 AM

Newly elected Gram Panchayat members were felicitated in Mysuru on Tuesday. Writer Devanuru Mahadev and farmer leader Badagalapura Nagendra look on

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Well-known Kannada writer Devanur Mahadev on Tuesday slammed another renowned author S L Bhyrappa for his comments against protesting farmers in Delhi and asked whether he has gone out of his senses to miss the protests happening in Karnataka too. Bhyrappa had recently alleged that the farmer protest in Delhi is the handiwork of Punjabi farmers and that it does not have the support of agriculturists from across the country.

Mahadev said, “The protest in Karnataka may be of lesser intensity, but it has more value as farmers have been joined by Dalits, workers, and women. The protests are also against lies, hate and intolerance.”
He alleged that the BJP has introduced the unethical practice of Operation Lotus at Gram Panchayat elections too. The new members of Gram Panchayats, who have won with the support of Raitha Sangha, Swaraj India and Dalit organisations, should be cautious of BJP leaders trying to lure them with money, he said. “Your win was definitely an achievement. But from today, you will have to win over such tactics, and your own desires and pressures,” he advised.

Bhyrappa’s statements were also slammed by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Badagalpura Nagendra, who said that the writer should have visited the protest site in Delhi to understand the reality.
In Hubballi, eminent agriculture scientist Prof M Mahadevappa supported the sweeping reforms in the farm sector by the Modi government.

In a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Mahadevappa, a Padmabhushan award winner, listed out the merits of new farm laws and appealed to the Centre not to repeal them because of ongoing protests in New Delhi. He, however, suggested that a regulatory body be set up to keep a check on the sector opened up for private players.

He pointed out that farmers’ rights cannot be restricted to only APMC yards and market areas, and there is a need to uphold the rights of farmers and buyers outside APMCs too. Widening the scope of the market to enhance competition enables farmers towards better price realisation and reduction of marketing costs, he added.

On farmers’ demand that minimum support price (MSP) be included in the new law, he said that MSP is a notional price and making MSP legal requires at least Rs 3.6 lakh crore of taxpayers’ money to cover all the 23 commodities.Setting up of ENAM has fetched farmers 38 per cent higher price. With Nominal Protection Coefficient for agriculture at 0.87, farmers can realise a 13 per cent higher price in international markets, he stated.

