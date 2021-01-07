Accused in rape, murder case held in Goa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kamakshipalya police have arrested the youth who was involved in a rape and murder case that was reported on Tuesday. The police arrested the accused from Goa and investigations revealed that the woman, who was in a relationship with him, developed breathing complications during intercourse and died.

The accused has been identified as Praveen, a resident of Ranganathapura in Kamakshipalya, who was working as a cashier in a bar. He was accused of raping and murdering a 42-year-old woman on Monday. The woman’s body was found in his house on Tuesday afternoon. Police said that Praveen had gone absconding after the incident. “It was found that he was in Goa and was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday,” an official said.

The police had registered a rape and murder case against Praveen, based on the complaint filed by the woman’s husband. “Preliminary probe has revealed that the woman, who worked in a printing press, and Praveen had developed an illicit relationship a few months ago.

On Monday evening, the woman had gone to Praveen’s house. As per the statement of the accused, they were having intercourse when the woman, who had a history of wheezing, developed severe breathing problems, and lost consciousness. Praveen waited outside the house for some time hoping she will regain consciousness. After realising that she was dead, he escaped,” the official said.