Bird flu: 6 crows die in Karnataka, samples sent for testing

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Four birds including, two migratory water birds, were found dead at Gopalakrishna Ammane Kere in Chikkaballapur on Thursday. However, as per preliminary reports, it was not due to bird flu. Officials are waiting for the final reports from the Institute of Animal Health & Veterinary Biologicals in Bengaluru.

Two black-winged stilts were found dead while a red wattled lapwing and a green winged teal were found to be very sick. Veterinarians sent the four birds to Bengaluru under the supervision of Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner R Latha.

The other two birds died on the way. According to veterinarians, the black winged stilts are migratory birds and came from Northern Europe. The red wattled lapwing and green winged teal are native to the country. Speaking to TNIE, the DC said, “There are nearly 1,500 birds at Gopalakrishna Ammane Kere.

Several migratory birds come to the lake in season. The preliminary reports indicate that the birds may have died due to an infection caused due to roundworms.” The DC asked the people in the district to not panic.