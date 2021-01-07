STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hotel on fire overnight after lightning strike in Karnataka, no injuries

There were no reports of civilian injuries as the owner of this hotel Sathish and other staffs had left home after completing their duty for the day.

Published: 07th January 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Hotel Sapthami in fire near Brahmavara on Wednesday night.

Hotel Sapthami in fire near Brahmavara on Wednesday night.

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Fire and Emergency Services Department personnel were dispatched for a reported hotel fire near Udupi substation of Mangaluru AIR station located at Brahmavara on Wednesday night. Personnel arrived on the scene to find ‘Sapthami’ hotel with fire evident from the roof.

The crew worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire and the fire was contained from further spreading to commercial units located nearby. There were no reports of civilian injuries as the owner of this hotel Sathish and other staffs had left home after completing their duty for the day.

Fire and emergency services department personnel prima facie determined that the cause of the fire could be a lightning strike. Damages as a result of the fire incident are yet to be assessed in monetary terms.

Sources told TNIE that electronic items and other items inside the hotel building were charred in fire and a short circuit due to lightning strike would have triggered the fire, sources added.

Brahmavara circle police inspector Anantha Padmanabha, sub-inspector Gurunath and others rushed to the spot.

Local people assisted the fire and emergency department staff in bringing the fire under control.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hotel Sapthami Udupi karantaka Fire lightning strike.
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp