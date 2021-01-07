Hotel on fire overnight after lightning strike in Karnataka, no injuries

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Fire and Emergency Services Department personnel were dispatched for a reported hotel fire near Udupi substation of Mangaluru AIR station located at Brahmavara on Wednesday night. Personnel arrived on the scene to find ‘Sapthami’ hotel with fire evident from the roof.

The crew worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire and the fire was contained from further spreading to commercial units located nearby. There were no reports of civilian injuries as the owner of this hotel Sathish and other staffs had left home after completing their duty for the day.

Fire and emergency services department personnel prima facie determined that the cause of the fire could be a lightning strike. Damages as a result of the fire incident are yet to be assessed in monetary terms.

Sources told TNIE that electronic items and other items inside the hotel building were charred in fire and a short circuit due to lightning strike would have triggered the fire, sources added.

Brahmavara circle police inspector Anantha Padmanabha, sub-inspector Gurunath and others rushed to the spot.

Local people assisted the fire and emergency department staff in bringing the fire under control.