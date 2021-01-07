STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

JDS leader Madhu Bangarappa to join Congress

Putting all speculation to rest, JDS leader Madhu Bangarappa has said that he will join Congress soon.

Published: 07th January 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Madhu Bangarappa (L) with JDS leader Kumaraswmay (R) at press conference.

Madhu Bangarappa (L) with JDS leader Kumaraswmay (R) at press conference. (File Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  Putting all speculation to rest, JDS leader Madhu Bangarappa has said that he will join Congress soon. News of his imminent entry into the party has been doing the rounds for the past few months.“I will wait for some more days,” said Madhu Bangarappa recently while addressing his supporters who have won in the Gram Panchayat elections as independent candidates, at Talaguppa of Sagar taluk.

Speculation has been rife that he may join the Congress ever since the Lok Sabha byelection in October 2018. He was a consensus candidate of JDS-Congress and took on BJP’s B Y Raghavendra. Congress leaders like Kagodu Thimmappa, former CM Siddaramiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar and many others campaigned for Madhu in the district. Interestingly, the Congress leaders and the District Congress Committee supported him in a big way. Most of the Congress leaders mentioned  their association with his father and former CM S Bangarappa.

But Madhu lost the election and had been keeping a low profile since then. He maintained distance not only from the JDS, but even from leaders like former CM H D Kumaraswamy and the district party netas. He did not take part in any programmes of the party during this period.

The time is right for him to join Congress as the party is looking for a Ediga leader after MLA Kumar Bangarappa, a Ediga and Madhu’s brother, quit the party in 2017, sources said. Sorab, being a stronghold of the Ediga community, Congress wants Madhu to fill that void.

Also Madhu Bangarappa has a good equation with Congress veteran and Ediga leader Kagodu Thimmappa. Kagodu’s role in bringing Madhu Bangarappa to Congress is significant. Madhu has an equally good relationship with Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

Awake, arise and stop not till March next year: Siddu 

Mangaluru: Former chief minister and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asked the Congress’ office-bearers to introspect why they faltered in convincing people about the achievements of his five-year rule and of the UPA government. Speaking at the Sankalpa Samavesha programme, he said that the programmes implemented by the Congress immensely helped the poor during the lockdown but the people were not told they were the party’s programmes.

Stating that the Congress got the maximum number of votes at 38.4 per cent during the last Assembly election but the BJP came to power by winning more seats, he said that people did not give a single party a majority. “We need to tell people the truth and convince them that the BJP was telling lies. Till March next year, the party workers should not rest,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhu Bangarappa jds congress
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp