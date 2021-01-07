JDS leader Madhu Bangarappa to join Congress

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Putting all speculation to rest, JDS leader Madhu Bangarappa has said that he will join Congress soon. News of his imminent entry into the party has been doing the rounds for the past few months.“I will wait for some more days,” said Madhu Bangarappa recently while addressing his supporters who have won in the Gram Panchayat elections as independent candidates, at Talaguppa of Sagar taluk.

Speculation has been rife that he may join the Congress ever since the Lok Sabha byelection in October 2018. He was a consensus candidate of JDS-Congress and took on BJP’s B Y Raghavendra. Congress leaders like Kagodu Thimmappa, former CM Siddaramiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar and many others campaigned for Madhu in the district. Interestingly, the Congress leaders and the District Congress Committee supported him in a big way. Most of the Congress leaders mentioned their association with his father and former CM S Bangarappa.

But Madhu lost the election and had been keeping a low profile since then. He maintained distance not only from the JDS, but even from leaders like former CM H D Kumaraswamy and the district party netas. He did not take part in any programmes of the party during this period.

The time is right for him to join Congress as the party is looking for a Ediga leader after MLA Kumar Bangarappa, a Ediga and Madhu’s brother, quit the party in 2017, sources said. Sorab, being a stronghold of the Ediga community, Congress wants Madhu to fill that void.

Also Madhu Bangarappa has a good equation with Congress veteran and Ediga leader Kagodu Thimmappa. Kagodu’s role in bringing Madhu Bangarappa to Congress is significant. Madhu has an equally good relationship with Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

Awake, arise and stop not till March next year: Siddu

Mangaluru: Former chief minister and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asked the Congress’ office-bearers to introspect why they faltered in convincing people about the achievements of his five-year rule and of the UPA government. Speaking at the Sankalpa Samavesha programme, he said that the programmes implemented by the Congress immensely helped the poor during the lockdown but the people were not told they were the party’s programmes.

Stating that the Congress got the maximum number of votes at 38.4 per cent during the last Assembly election but the BJP came to power by winning more seats, he said that people did not give a single party a majority. “We need to tell people the truth and convince them that the BJP was telling lies. Till March next year, the party workers should not rest,” he said.