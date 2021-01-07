Jobs are back as Karnataka economy rebounds

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With the economy bouncing back after months of slowdown, the job scene seems to be looking up, both in the private as well as government sectors.

For representational purposes

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the economy bouncing back after months of slowdown, the job scene seems to be looking up, both in the private as well as government sectors. With employers getting more work, they are looking to hire more staff.After the lockdown was imposed in March 2020, scores of people lost their jobs and with many businesses shut, employers could not make any fresh hiring.

The economic slowdown, triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, had forced the government as well as private sectors to freeze recruitment till September. Except for essential medical services, all other government appointments had been put on hold. But the tide seems to be turning over the past few weeks with government agencies as well as private businesses looking to hire more employees.

Many government departments, including the Women and Child Development, Energy and Public Works Departments, the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) and a few others have invited applications for various posts. Recently, Deputy CM and PWD Minister Govind Karjol had said they are taking steps to recruit 950 junior engineers on contract basis through agencies.

The KPTCL has called for applications from engineering graduates for 125 posts of apprentices. Sources in the CMO said the overall situation is stabilising and applications for lowers posts are being called, most of it on contract basis.In the private sector, the demand for unskilled and skilled labour in the construction sector, automobile and manufacturing industries is increasing. 

Govt schemes helping in revival of industries: Shettar

Many workers had returned to their towns and villages due to Covid-19 and companies are now looking to hire locals.Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI) president P Sundar pointed out that industries are preferring local candidates. “Due to the lockdown, people who came from other states for work, have returned. Now that the economy has taken a U-turn, sectors like hospitality, MSMEs, automobiles, real estate have seen improvement and there is a demand for unskilled and skilled labour,” he pointed out.

Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said that along with the economic rebound, there are many government schemes and initiatives that are helping in the revival of industries. “We had estimated that the slowdown and uncertainty of jobs will be only temporary. Industries in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi are on the upswing and are recruiting people,’’ he said.
Shettar said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will lay the foundation for the toy manufacturing cluster at Koppal on January 9, which is expected to become functional in the next four months. This will generate 20,000 jobs, he added.

Govt Jobs

PWD: 950 engineers
KPTCL: 125 Engineering Graduate apprentice 
Department of Women and Child Welfare: 340 Anganwadi workers
India Post, Karnataka circle: 2,443 Gramin Dev Sevak 

