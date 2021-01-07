STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka all set for vaccine delivery

His comments days after the Centre said it the vaccine would be rolled out around 10 days after it granted approvals.

Published: 07th January 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker deployed to collect samples at the underpass at KSR Railway station sanitises his hands | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka government is all set to carry out the Covid-19 immunisation programme, armed with the infrastructure and the experience of two dry runs - the second one planned for January 8.
The state is well prepared for vaccination and the government is also checking the efficiency of micro planning for administration of the vaccine, Commissioner for Health, Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.

“The immunisation for pulse polio was carried out in the state earlier and it was well-planned. Similarly, the state will carry out the covid vaccination drive. We are expecting the process to go on smoothly,” he said.

His comments days after the Centre said it the vaccine would be rolled out around 10 days after it granted approvals. However, the Centre has not yet specified which vaccine will be used. Currently, approvals have been given for Covishield, which is manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India and developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca.

A source said all districts are continuously monitoring activities such as communication planning, cold chain, micro planning of vaccine logistics. Staff and infrastructure are also in place.Pandey said that so far, 6.3 lakh health care workers have registered. “More or less all health care workers have been registered. In the first phase, health care workers will be administered the vaccine, followed by front line workers. However, there is no official communication yet as to which vaccine is going to be rolled out,” he said.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has said that in the third phase people age above 50 years and those with comorbidities will get the jab. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has the highest number of health workers - 1,03,468 - both government and private, followed by Mysuru with 32,153, Dakshina Kannada with 30,070, Shivamogga with 20,549, Kalaburagi with 15,902 and Bengaluru Urban with 15,856. 

The number of health workers registering has seen a decline from December 25. The number was on December 11 with 1,16,336 beneficiaries registered. December 25 saw just 1,658 people signing up, which declined to 188 on January 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID vaccine COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp