Metro Phase-II: Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute line to be open to public from January 15
Union Minister of Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri will virtually launch this Reach-4B Line from New Delhi while Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will launch it in Bengaluru.
BENGALURU: The Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute line of Metro Phase-2 will be thrown open for commercial operations of January 15. A formal launch is set to take place a day earlier (January 14), said a Metro source.
This will be the first line of Metro Phase-II to be thrown open to public.
It was supposed to be launched on November 1, 2019, according to a formal announcement made but the line got delayed.
Though the line was ready three weeks ago, the non-availability of the dates of the VIPs to carry out the launch had delayed it for some more time, the source said.