PU II  exams in mid-May, SSLC in early June

Published: 07th January 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The board exams for II Pre-University Course (PUC II) will be held in the second week of May and for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) in the first week of June, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced on Wednesday.

Earlier, in view of the Covid-19 situation, Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced that the SSLC and PUC 2021 examinations will not be conducted in March. “The exams will be held in the month of May and June for PUC and SSLC students, respectively” a release from the minister said.  

Trimmed syllabus soon 

Keeping in mind that the students of these classes shouldn’t be overburdened, the Education Department has finalised chapters for each of the subjects and the final syllabus will be sent to schools soon. According to sources, the syllabus has been cut by about 30 per cent for both SSLC and PUC students. “We do not want to overburden the children.

We have ensured that there is only limited syllabus for this academic year. The finalised lessons will be sent to the schools,” he said.However, the department decided that there will be no syllabus cut for children of Classes 1 to 9 as the exams for them will be at the school level. 

