Second vaccine dry run in all 30 districts of Karnataka

BENGALURU: The second countrywide dry run of the immunisation against Covid will held on January 8, and in Karnataka it will be held in 180 sites across all districts of the state.The first mock vaccine drive was held on January 2 in five districts - Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Mysuru and Belagavi. But this time, it will be carried out in 6 centres in each of the state’s 30 districts, and will cover district hospitals, medical college hospital (government and private), Urban Primary Health Centres, taluk hospitals, Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, and private hospitals.

“The dry run will be held in 5-6 centres per district, with 25 health care workers, that is, beneficiaries, receiving the vaccine. Private facilities with more than 100 beneficiaries will also be roped in this time. Last time during the dry run, we had issues of space, software and network issues in the Co-WIN portal. This time we want to sort that out,” said Dr Arundhathi Chandrashekar, Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM).

The dry run will involve everything except the vaccine itself. The exercise will familiarise health workers with the process which will use existing infrastructure but along with the Co-WIN portal through onto which information about beneficiaries, site details, verification of documents etc will be uploaded. Also, Covid protocol will be in place, and beneficiaries are to be monitored for half an hour for adverse reactions before they leave.

Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, said that the government was informed of the challenges faced during the previous dry run, and the Centre is now looking into it. “Following the Centre’s instructions, the dry run will be carried out on a larger scale this time. It will help us understand the challenges faced at a larger scale. It will also test the use of the Co-WIN platform (to roll out and scale up vaccination),” he said.

The Union Minister for Health has called a meeting of his counterparts in the states on January 7 to discuss the dry run.Rajani Nageshrao, Deputy Director for Immunisation, said the mock drill is expected last two hours. A health officer said, “It will build confidence in programme managers. During the first dry run they were some problems. Many beneficiaries turned up late, and some did not turn up. This time they will be informed well in advance.”