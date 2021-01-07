STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Second vaccine dry run in all 30 districts of Karnataka

This time round, lessons learnt from the previous exercise will be incorporated

Published: 07th January 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Health staff carrying out the first dry run of vaccine delivery on January 2 | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second countrywide dry run of the immunisation against Covid will held on January 8, and in Karnataka it will be held in 180 sites across all districts of the state.The first mock vaccine drive was held on January 2 in five districts - Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Mysuru and Belagavi. But this time, it will be carried out in 6 centres in each of the state’s 30 districts, and will cover district hospitals, medical college hospital  (government and private), Urban Primary Health Centres, taluk hospitals, Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, and private hospitals.

“The dry run will be held in 5-6 centres per district, with 25 health care workers, that is, beneficiaries, receiving the vaccine. Private facilities with more than 100 beneficiaries will also be roped in this time. Last time during the dry run, we had issues of space, software and network issues in the Co-WIN portal. This time we want to sort that out,” said Dr Arundhathi Chandrashekar, Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM).

The dry run will involve everything except the vaccine itself. The exercise will familiarise health workers with the process which will use existing infrastructure but along with the Co-WIN portal through onto which information about beneficiaries, site details, verification of documents etc will be uploaded. Also, Covid protocol will be in place, and beneficiaries are to be monitored for half an hour for adverse reactions before they leave. 

Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, said that the government was informed of the challenges faced during the previous dry run, and the Centre is now looking into it. “Following the Centre’s instructions, the dry run will be carried out on a larger scale this time. It will help us understand the challenges faced at a larger scale. It will also test the use of the Co-WIN platform (to roll out and scale up vaccination),” he said.

The Union Minister for Health has called a meeting of his counterparts in the states on January 7 to discuss the dry run.Rajani Nageshrao, Deputy Director for Immunisation, said the mock drill is expected last two hours. A health officer said, “It will build confidence in programme managers. During the first dry run they were some problems. Many beneficiaries turned up late, and some did not turn up. This time they will be informed well in advance.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp