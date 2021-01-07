Shape up or ship out, DKS tells party leaders 

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Kicking off his first statewide tour after assuming charge as KPCC President, DK Shivakumar did some tough talking, asking Congress office-bearers to make way for others if they were not able to devote enough time for the grand old party. He was speaking about party organisation in view of future electoral battles.

At the party’s Mysuru divisional-level office-bearers’ meet called ‘Sankalpa Samavesha’ at Bantwal near Mangaluru, the first in a series of such meetings across the state, he said many district and block level committees were dissolved as they were inactive, and had a word of caution for others, stating that they should not take things for granted. “We can’t dissolve all at a time. We are closely monitoring all committees. You will get opportunities in the party based on your organisational skills,” he said.

Stating that the party is being transformed into a cadre-based organisation and emphasis will be on grooming leadership in villages, he said instead of organising the party when elections are round the corner, the party should be battle-ready.

Leaders should identify issues in their respective assembly constituencies and hold agitations against it. “Try to develop an emotional connect with the people by understanding their problems. Every worker should devote this year for party organisation and struggle,” he said.

Shivakumar, who took the party reins in the middle of a losing streak, said he will tour 100-150 assembly constituencies this year with focus on segments where the party has not won in the past elections. Efforts will be made to bring back all those communities that have gone away from the party, and groom fresh leaders in all segments.

Stating that party ideology is its foundation, he asked workers not to come under pressure and dump it.The party’s district and block president were given three minutes’ time to explain their vision for the party organisation in their jurisdiction.