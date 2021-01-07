Tech subjects will aid madrasa students: Minority Minsiter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is making efforts to revise the syllabus of madrasas, to include scientific and technical subjects, so that students graduating from these institutions are easily employed and will be brought into the mainstream of society, Minority Welfare Minister Shrimant Patil said here on Wednesday.

He told the media that in order to provide better employment opportunities to students from the minority community, the department is planning to start ITIs in every district, and polytechnic colleges in four divisions of the state.

Patil released two books on the achievements of schools and colleges coming under the minority department, the first being ‘Shrama Darpan’, a book containing the analysis of 2019-20 results of SSLC and PUC II exams from across the districts. Giving department officials a pat, Patil said, “It is a compliment to the department of minority welfare that these have recorded the highest percentage of results compared to the state average, and teachers and staff have done good work.’’

